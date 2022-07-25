‘Keep electric car keys away from windows’ – PSNI warning to householders after 35 cars stolen across Northern Ireland by possible organised crime ring who can re-direct remote key fob signals

Detectives believe this could be the work of an organised crime group who have mastered signal-jacking – a technology that lets thieves take your car “right from under your nose”.

Over the last 11 months 35 cars have been stolen in Northern Ireland using this technique.

Detective Inspector Mark Bell said this morning in a statement: “With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob.

'Set of car keys' by Yonker shonda (licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0)

“They only need to be within a few metres of your car key to get the signal, even if it’s inside your home.

“We are urging the public to be vigilant, especially those with keyless entry cars. The cars these thieves target are usually extremely expensive, so the loss is great.

“We are actively looking for these criminals and cracking down on these crimes. As part of this, we are arming the public with the knowledge of how they can out-smart them by taking some precautions to protect their property.”

Over the next week and beyond the Police Service of Northern Ireland will be issuing crime prevention advice across their social media channels and officers in local districts will be visiting car dealerships, car washes, supermarkets, etc, to ensure that advice and support is accessible in the community.

Some of the advice the police are issuing is:

· When at home keep your car key (and the spare) away from the car, doors and windows

· Put your keys in a signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag

· Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it’s not being used

· Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm

· Park in your garage overnight, if you don’t have a garage park close to your home