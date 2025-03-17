Large pair of scissors held to staff member in Botanic Avenue sandwich shop aggravated robbery

Detectives are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary in Botanic Avenue on Sunday 16 March where a man entered a sandwich shop and held a large pair of scissors towards a member of staff before snatching money from the till.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The armed robber then ran off down Ireton Street and may have mounted a bike before making off in the direction of the university.

He was described as wearing dark trousers and a grey jacket with the hood pulled up over his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Botanic Avenue

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: "Although shaken by the incident, the staff member was thankfully otherwise unharmed.

“As part of our investigation, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have information regarding to this aggravated burglary and ask them to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1693 of 16/03/25.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a man in his 20s and blonde woman wearing a green dress who may have spoken to the suspect outside the store before the burglary."