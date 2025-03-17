Large pair of scissors held to staff member in Botanic Avenue sandwich shop aggravated robbery
The armed robber then ran off down Ireton Street and may have mounted a bike before making off in the direction of the university.
He was described as wearing dark trousers and a grey jacket with the hood pulled up over his head.
Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: "Although shaken by the incident, the staff member was thankfully otherwise unharmed.
“As part of our investigation, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have information regarding to this aggravated burglary and ask them to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1693 of 16/03/25.
“We are particularly keen to speak to a man in his 20s and blonde woman wearing a green dress who may have spoken to the suspect outside the store before the burglary."
You can also make a report online at www.psni.police.uk/report/incident, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.