Women have been urged to stay vigilant after a rucksack containing cable ties, blue surgical gloves, condoms, a change of clothes and a balaclava were found in Coleraine.

In a statement, the PSNI in Coleraine said they seized a bicycle and a bag containing a number of items which in the Strand Road area of the town on 13 February.

They added that the investigation is ongoing and police are progressing a number of lines of enquiry.

Independent MLA Claire Sugden told BBC's Nolan Show today that she is also aware of reports of a woman being followed by an individual in the Strand Road area of the town recently.

A second incident was reported to the PSNI after a woman discovered a rucksack and a bicycle behind her garage in the same area.

The rucksack contained the sinister items mentioned above.

“The investigation is ongoing and police are progressing a number of lines of enquiry.

“There has been an increased policing presence in the area, with officers visibly on enhanced patrols, which will continue.”

On social media platform X, the PSNI also said that a mobile police station was also deployed in the Strand Road area after "recent posts on social media regarding reports of a suspicious male in the Coleraine area".

Claire Sugden MLA also told BBC's Nolan Show: “It certainly does feel sinister, the reported items that were found. It certainly gives rise to really evil intentions.

"I think it's difficult for any of us to imagine what those items would be used for.

"I think that's why there has been such a response in Coleraine, particularly from women who are starting to feel unsafe.

"There was reports over a week ago from a women who felt she was being followed in the same area.

"It's a general concern for women, as a 38-year-old woman I wouldn't feel safe walking around the town at night."

The Independent MLA added: “Women are not feeling safe, when things like this happen, unfortunately it is men who usually are the perpetrators around this, I appreciate that men absolutely can be victims too," she said.

"However, there is a real issue within wider society about the fear that women are feeling."

She said the incidents in Coleraine follow high-profile sexual assaults in Londonderry in recent months.

"Women have to be really conscious to their surroundings, they have to be aware that maybe they are not safe while walking along at night, they have to take precautions in relation to that.

"Regrettably, I am saying be aware, be careful, if they [women] are walking out at night, preferably don't go alone."

Later, it emerged that publication Causeway Coast Women is set to host a public meeting in response to growing concerns among local women in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, 27 February at 7:00pm at the West Bann Development Centre, Killowen Court, Coleraine.

Prompted by incidents that have raised significant alarm within the community, the meeting has been organised at the request of local residents.

In a statement, they say that elected representatives and police officials will attend to discuss safety measures, provide expert guidance, and outline strategies to enhance public security in the region.

“Recent events have understandably left many women feeling vulnerable,” said Gillian Anderson, Editor of Causeway Coast Women.

“This meeting offers an essential platform for open dialogue, empowering community voices and exploring practical solutions to improve safety.”