Some 3,500 Irish soldiers from both sides of the community lost their lives fighting against Germany on the French battlefield of the Somme in 1916.

Police in Londonderry said they are treating the theft a sectarian hate crime.

It comes only days before a joint ceremony in Dublin to commemorate those from across the island of Ireland who died in the Battle of the Somme and both World Wars, organised by the Royal British Legion and the Republic of Ireland’s Annual Ceremony of Remembrance and Wreath Laying.

The Sinn Féin Mayor of Derry and Strabane laying a wreath at the Diamond War Memorial on the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

The wreaths were taken from the Diamond War Memorial in Londonderry shortly before 2:30am today, Wednesday 5 July.

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “The names inscribed on the war memorial in Londonderry are from all traditions in the city. The wreaths laid there are in memory of all those who served regardless of their background.

“To steal or damage any wreath laid at such a memorial is an insult to all those who are commemorated on it. That those who engaged in this crime targeted only the poppy wreaths whilst leaving a laurel wreath untouched means they demonstrate not only their sectarian hatred, but their ignorance of what all those wreaths represent.”

He added that this is a recurring problem and called for leadership in the city to spell out how unacceptable this is.

Police appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who knows where the wreaths were taken, to call 101 quoting 143 of 05/07/23.

Information can also be supplied www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org/