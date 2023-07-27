​Loyalist Jamie Bryson condemns threat made to judge Mark Hamill and urges police to end drugs feud

He said that the “deplorable attack” on Newtownards Court and District Judge Mark Hamill is “a fundamental assault on the constitutional foundations of the United Kingdom”.

The graffiti which had crosshairs beside Mr Hamill’s name appeared before a number of defendants were due to appear in court on Wednesday in relation to a feud between rival loyalist drug gangs in the North Down area. Windows were also smashed.

At one of the recent court hearings a PSNI officer said that since the feud began four months ago on March 22, there have been more than 120 incidents, including petrol bomb attacks, a pipe bomb attack, a shooting and a litany of damage caused and intimidation.

Newtownards Courthouse in Co Down where the name of district judge Mark Hamill was daubed on the building alongside a crosshair and a number of windows were smashed. Picture date: Wednesday July 26, 2023. Photo: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

Writing in tomorrow’s News Letter, Mr Bryson said: “The independent judiciary is central to our constitutional system rooted in freedom and democracy, and as such this attack represents an attack on the very state itself, and all those who value our constitutional arrangements.”

He added: “It has been widely reported that the attack was carried out by a drug dealing gang calling itself the ‘Real UFF’.

“Despite trying to claim some linkage to loyalism, there is no such legitimate linkage. Indeed, even the Loyalist Communities Council which speaks on behalf of the mainstream loyalist groups, has made explicitly clear that this group is a drugs gang and has urged – quite properly – the PSNI to relentlessly pursue all those involved in the nefarious drugs trade, regardless of their background.