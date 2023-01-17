Detectives investigating the killing of Shane Whitla have released CCTV footage from the evening of his death.

The 39-year-old father of four was discovered in Lord Lurgan park in the Co Armagh town on Thursday.

Detectives also revealed on Tuesday evening that they have carried out a search of a house in the Lurgan area and arrested a 41-year-old man.

Shane Whitla

The suspect has been taken to Antrim serious crime suite for questioning.

This follows the arrest of a 25-year-old man earlier in the day.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Shane Whitla was discovered in Lord Lurgan Park, after officers responded to a report received at around 8.15pm.

“However CCTV footage now confirms that the gunmen shot Shane in the alleyway off Woodville Street, which is near to Shane’s home.

“Shane had been shot a number of times, including once in the back.

“After being shot, he made his way to the park, where he subsequently collapsed and died.

“At this stage the two gunmen ran back through the alleyway on Woodville Street, one ahead of the other.

“They turn right, then left onto Victoria Street.

“This was a cowardly and despicable attack, which has taken a man’s life and left a family, including four children, bereft.”

Mr Caldwell continued: “Our CCTV footage shows Shane leaving his house on Victoria Street and walking into Woodville Street where he walks into an entry.

“I believe the two gunmen were waiting for Shane and the CCTV shows these two people walk from Victoria Gardens and turn left onto Victoria Street then into Woodville Street and into the entry seconds later after Shane.

“Following the shooting, the gunmen can be seen running back out of the alleyway on Woodville Street onto Victoria Street, they then cross the road and go into Victoria Gardens.

“I’m asking you to take a good look at this footage. Do you recognise either of these men?

“I am reiterating our appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Please contact us on 101.

“And I’m also keen to highlight the reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police.

“The reward is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Shane’s murder. Crimestoppers take information completely anonymously, meaning they will never ask for or store any of your personal details.

