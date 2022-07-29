Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murder

The body of Victor Hamilton was discovered in Orkney Drive in the Co Antrim town on Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed the 63-year-old was found dead in the driveway of his home.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness, of the PSNI, said yesterday: “The man was arrested just after 11.30am this morning in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh.

Undated family handout photo issued by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI ) of Victor Hamilton, as detectives have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of his body in a housing estate in Ballymena. Mr Hamilton, 63, was found in Orkney Drive in the Co Antrim town on Wednesday morning. Issue date: Thursday July 28, 2022.

“He is currently being questioned in the Serious Crime suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast.

“While our investigation is ongoing, I would still urge to anyone with information or anyone who was in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena on Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesday morning to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 273 of 27/07/22.”

Mr McGuinness added: “I’d like to thank the local community in the Orkney Drive and surrounding area for their ongoing support.

“I also want to reassure the community that detectives will continue to have a presence in the area alongside local policing colleagues as our investigation continues.”

Police and forensic officers were on the estate throughout Wednesday and a white forensic tent was erected at the front of Mr Hamilton’s property.