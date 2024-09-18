Man accused of inciting racist rioters in Facebook postings to be released on bail

Shops were attacked during trouble in Belfast

​A man accused of inciting racist rioters to “smoke the hotels” in Facebook postings is to be released from custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

​John Robinson, 31, was granted bail on charges of stirring up hatred as migrant-owned businesses in Belfast were attacked and set alight.

But Mr Justice Humphreys warned that anyone found guilty of using social media to spur others into targeting properties will be jailed.

“Those people who sit at home and encourage others to burn buildings and attack businesses need to be aware of the consequences of their actions,” he stressed. “These are not crimes that can be brushed off as keyboard warriors under the influence of drink.”

Robinson, from Rathgill Park in Bangor, Co Down, was arrested as part of an investigation into messages published online during last month’s racially-motivated disorder.

The court heard one of his associates had posted on Facebook about property burning in south Belfast following an anti-immigration protest on August 3. Robinson allegedly replied: “Good, it's about time… smoke the hotels next.”

Prosecution counsel Adrian Higgins said police believe the defendant was referring to accommodation offered to migrants.

In another social media exchange about shops in the Sandy Row area being set on fire, Robinson was said to have commented: “That’s more like it.”

Mr Higgins claimed further “sinister” contact took place the following day.

Robinson allegedly messaged a second associate to declare: “Violence is the answer. It is the only way to make the government see we are serious.”

He faces charges of encouraging or assisting rioting, sending threatening messages, publishing written material intended to stir up hatred, and possession of fireworks without a licence.

Opposing bail, the prosecutor argued: “All the posts have racial or religious overtones, and showed prejudice against the migrant community.”

A defence barrister acknowledged there was no excuse for Robinson’s “distinctly unpleasant” online activity.

He argued, however, that his client has no connections to any organisations and was not at the scene of the rioting.

“There is no suggestion that he did anything else other than type of horrible messages on Facebook,” counsel added.

In a direct warning to those who incite others to take to the streets and cause harm, Mr Justice Humphreys declared there will be “real world consequences”.

He stated: “They will come before the courts and spend time in prison because their actions often influence vulnerable young impressionable people to carry out wanton and despicable attacks on those in our community who are working hard, providing services and jobs, and paying their taxes.

“Sadly the same cannot be said of many of the people who are attacking their businesses.”

But based on the reduced tensions, he granted bail to the accused on strict conditions.