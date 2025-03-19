Man accused of sexually grooming teenager into meeting him

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​A 51-year-old man allegedly tried to sexually groom a teenage boy into meeting him, a Belfast court heard today.

Jesus Antonio Lourenco Do Rosaria appeared before magistrates in the city for the first time on two separate charges.

He is accused of attempting to meet a child with the intention of committing a sexual offence.

Do Rosaria, of Donegall Road in Belfast, faces a further count of attempted sexual communication with a person under 16.

During the brief hearing he nodded to confirm he understood the charges.

Both alleged offences occurred on dates in November last year, but no further details were disclosed.

The court was told that the case is to be allocated to a senior representative within the Public Prosecution Service.