Man accused over improvised grenade must undergo psychiatric assessment

The security alert in Empire Street, south Belfast on Wednesday

​​A man accused of having explosives in his south Belfast home must undergo a psychiatric assessment, a judge ordered today.

Radoslaw Hubert Kuc appeared before the city’s Magistrates Court after police discovered an improvised grenade during a security alert at the Empire Street property on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old was remanded into custody charged with possessing explosives in suspicious circumstances.

It is alleged that he had quantities of potassium permanganate, sulphur, black powder, 100 blank cartridges, ball bearings and other component parts of improvised explosive devices.

A PSNI officer said she could connect him to the charge but disclosed no further details about the circumstances.

Handcuffed and dressed in a grey tracksuit, Kuc shouted incoherently after he entered the dock.

At one stage he stated: “I need a doctor.”

Defence barrister Michael Boyd told the court his client was not seeking bail at this stage because there is no suitable address.

“There is a psychiatric background that we are investigating,” Mr Boyd added.

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons remanded Kuc in custody until February 28.

Adjourning the case, she said: “Given his presentation today I have concerns. I’m going to direct (a psychiatric assessment).”

Other residents in the Empire Street area had to be evacuated from their homes for a period during the search operation at Kuc’s property.