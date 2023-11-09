Man aged 44 due in court charged with exposure after incident in Belfast's Ormeau Park
Police in south Belfast have charged a 44-year-old man with exposure.
It follows a report of a man exposing himself "and committing a sexual act” shortly before 4pm in the area of Ormeau Park on Wednesday.
At the time superintendent Finola Dornan said: “I would like to reassure the local community that we take reports of this nature very seriously.
"Local police officers are committed to ensuring our public spaces are safe.”
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday (tomorrow).