All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Man aged 44 due in court charged with exposure after incident in Belfast's Ormeau Park

Police in south Belfast have charged a 44-year-old man with exposure.
By Adam Kula
Published 9th Nov 2023, 22:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It follows a report of a man exposing himself "and committing a sexual act” shortly before 4pm in the area of Ormeau Park on Wednesday.

At the time superintendent Finola Dornan said: “I would like to reassure the local community that we take reports of this nature very seriously.

"Local police officers are committed to ensuring our public spaces are safe.”

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday (tomorrow).