Man aged 45 arrested after 'kill all Muslims' graffiti appears in Lisburn

By Adam Kula
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 20:39 BST
A man has been arrested after graffiti saying ‘kill all Muslims’ appeared in Lisburn.

The police said they are investigating “racially-motivated graffiti at a number of locations”.

Most Popular

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PSNI said: “Police would like to thank those members of the public who made reports and assisted with enquiries.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 214 of 03/10/25.”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice