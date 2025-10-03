Man aged 45 arrested after 'kill all Muslims' graffiti appears in Lisburn
A man has been arrested after graffiti saying ‘kill all Muslims’ appeared in Lisburn.
The police said they are investigating “racially-motivated graffiti at a number of locations”.
A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
The PSNI said: “Police would like to thank those members of the public who made reports and assisted with enquiries.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 214 of 03/10/25.”