Man aged 45 arrested after 'kill all Muslims' graffiti appears in Lisburn

A man has been arrested after graffiti saying ‘kill all Muslims’ appeared in Lisburn.

The police said they are investigating “racially-motivated graffiti at a number of locations”.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

The PSNI said: “Police would like to thank those members of the public who made reports and assisted with enquiries.