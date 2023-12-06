Man aged 69 wanted for assault in 1970s extradited from Denmark to Northern Ireland

A 69-year-old man has been extradited from Denmark to Northern Ireland in relation to an assault

The man, who is wanted for an indecent assault offence that occurred in the Portadown area in the 1970s, was extradited by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit on Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We will continue to play our part in returning suspects to Northern Ireland and bringing them before the courts, and we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”