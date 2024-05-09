Man and four children escape injury in petrol bomb attack in the Killymaddy Hill area of Dungannon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a petrol bomb incident at residential premises in the Killymaddy Hill area of Dungannon on Thursday 9th May.

Detective Sergeant Murphy said: “Shortly after 3:10am, it was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown at a property in the area.

"Scorch damage was reported to the front door of the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"One man in his 30s and four children were inside the property, but were not injured.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 123 09/05/24.

!Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.