Man and four children escape injury in petrol bomb attack in the Killymaddy Hill area of Dungannon
Detective Sergeant Murphy said: “Shortly after 3:10am, it was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown at a property in the area.
"Scorch damage was reported to the front door of the premises.
"One man in his 30s and four children were inside the property, but were not injured.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 123 09/05/24.
!Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”