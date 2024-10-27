Man and woman arrested after arson incidents on vehicles in Movilla Mews and Abbot Court area of Newtownards
Both incidents took place in Newtownards on Saturday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 10:30pm police received a report that two vehicles had been set alight at the Movilla Mews area of the town. A wheel and arch of both vehicles were significantly damaged during the incident. A short time later, it was reported to police that a male attempted to set fire to a vehicle parked at the Abbot Court area of Newtownards. It was reported that when the male was approached by a resident in one of the properties, he made off from the scene and the vehicle was not set alight.
“Following further enquiries, a 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of related offences. Both are currently in police custody at this time.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1893 26/10/24. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, who guarantee complete anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”