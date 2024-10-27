Police investigating two reports of arson have made two arrests.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 10:30pm police received a report that two vehicles had been set alight at the Movilla Mews area of the town. A wheel and arch of both vehicles were significantly damaged during the incident. A short time later, it was reported to police that a male attempted to set fire to a vehicle parked at the Abbot Court area of Newtownards. It was reported that when the male was approached by a resident in one of the properties, he made off from the scene and the vehicle was not set alight.