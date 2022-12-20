Man and woman arrested in Mark Lovell murder probe on suspicion of murder
Detectives investigating the murder of Mark Lovell in Ardcarn Park, Newry, on December 1 yesterday made two arrests.
A woman, aged 42-years and a man aged 49-years were arrested in the Newry area on suspicion of murder.
Both were taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.
A police statement said that detectives are reiterating their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.