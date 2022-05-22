Man and woman to appear in court after drugs seized in searches

A man and a woman have been charged with a number of offences after police said £260,000 worth of suspected drugs were seized in Co Down.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 2:10 pm
PSNI
PSNI

The drugs seized are suspected to be cocaine and cannabis, a PSNI spokesperson said.

Following searches at three properties in Bangor on Friday, detectives have charged a 34-year-old man with a number of offences, including possession of class A and class B controlled drugs and the possession of class A and class B drugs with intent to supply.

Police also charged a 42-year-old woman with a number of offences, including possession of class A and class B controlled drugs and being concerned in the supply of class A and class B controlled drugs.

Both the man and the woman are expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court sitting in Downpatrick on Monday.

Two other men, aged 30 and 60, who were arrested in relation to this incident have been released on bail pending further inquiries.