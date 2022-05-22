Man and woman to appear in court after drugs seized in searches

PSNI

The drugs seized are suspected to be cocaine and cannabis, a PSNI spokesperson said.

Following searches at three properties in Bangor on Friday, detectives have charged a 34-year-old man with a number of offences, including possession of class A and class B controlled drugs and the possession of class A and class B drugs with intent to supply.

Police also charged a 42-year-old woman with a number of offences, including possession of class A and class B controlled drugs and being concerned in the supply of class A and class B controlled drugs.

Both the man and the woman are expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court sitting in Downpatrick on Monday.