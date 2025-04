The body of Ms Ward, 22, was found by police in Northern Ireland at her home in Melrose Street in Belfast on October 1

A man has appeared in a Dublin court charged with the murder of Mary Ward in Belfast

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahmed Abdirahman, 31, of Kinlay House, Dame Street, Dublin, appeared before Dublin District Court on Friday accused of murdering the 22-year-old.

The body of Ms Ward was found by police in Northern Ireland at her home in Melrose Street in Belfast on October 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was last seen alive on Wednesday September 25, a day when she spent time in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, Grand Central Bus Station in Belfast and in Melrose Street.

Detective Sergeant James King from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation told the court that the accused was arrested shortly after 10pm on Thursday at Kevin Street Garda Station.

He told the court that when the charge was put to him under caution, Mr Abdirahman replied “not guilty”.

Mr Abdirahman appeared in court dressed in a navy jumper and grey trousers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Wayne Kenny told the Dublin court that he would be making an application for bail at the High Court in Dublin as soon as possible.

As the District Court does not have the jurisdiction to hear an application for bail, it will be dealt with by the High Court.

A request for legal aid was also made.