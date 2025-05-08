arrested man with cuffed hands

Detectives from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team, investigating an attempted murder in west Belfast on Sunday 23 February, have arrested a man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 61-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the search of an address in west Belfast earlier today, Thursday 8 May.

A vehicle was also removed from the property for further examination.

He remains in custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, a 49-year-old man, was shot as he sat inside a taxi in the Bell Steel Manor area that Sunday morning.