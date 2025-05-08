Man arrested after attempted murder bid on 49-year-old man who was shot inside a taxi on Sunday 23 February
Detectives from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team, investigating an attempted murder in west Belfast on Sunday 23 February, have arrested a man.
The 61-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the search of an address in west Belfast earlier today, Thursday 8 May.
A vehicle was also removed from the property for further examination.
He remains in custody at this time.
The victim, a 49-year-old man, was shot as he sat inside a taxi in the Bell Steel Manor area that Sunday morning.
Detectives are reiterating their appeal to anyone with information, or footage, to contact them on 101.