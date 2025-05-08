Man arrested after attempted murder bid on 49-year-old man who was shot inside a taxi on Sunday 23 February

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 8th May 2025, 11:00 BST
arrested man with cuffed handsarrested man with cuffed hands
arrested man with cuffed hands
Detectives from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team, investigating an attempted murder in west Belfast on Sunday 23 February, have arrested a man.
Read More
Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy lighthouse on one of the finest sites alon...

The 61-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the search of an address in west Belfast earlier today, Thursday 8 May.

A vehicle was also removed from the property for further examination.

He remains in custody at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim, a 49-year-old man, was shot as he sat inside a taxi in the Bell Steel Manor area that Sunday morning.

Detectives are reiterating their appeal to anyone with information, or footage, to contact them on 101.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice