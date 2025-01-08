Man arrested after body found in hunt for Belfast man missing in Spain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested in Spain after a body was found in the hunt for missing Belfast man John George.

The 37-year-old, from west Belfast, also known as John Hardy, had been on holiday in Alicante and was last in touch with his family on December 14.

The father of two was reported missing four days later after he failed to board his flight home to Northern Ireland.

Mr George’s family and friends travelled to Spain to search for him.

John George

His father Billy was told by Spanish police on Tuesday evening that they believed they had found his son’s body.

It also emerged overnight that a 32-year-old man has been arrested.

Formal identification of the body is expected to be completed by Wednesday afternoon.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they have been assisting their Spanish counterparts with the investigation and had issued appeals for information after Mr George was reported missing.

On Wednesday, the PSNI said it was made aware on Tuesday that a body recovered in Spain was believed to be that of Mr George.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said her thoughts are with Mr George’s family and reiterated an appeal for information.

“Our dedicated family liaison officers continue to provide support to the family, and we continue to work closely with international law enforcement agencies,” she said.

“I am keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information that could assist the Spanish investigation team with their inquiries to please contact us on 101.”

Belfast solicitors KRW Law, who are assisting Mr George’s relatives, said in a statement on behalf of the family that they are distressed but also relieved at the latest development.

“It brings to an end an extremely tortuous search process for the body,” they said.

Mr George’s parents Billy and Sharon, brother Darren, and sisters Courtney and Caitlin – along with up to 50 friends and wider family from Northern Ireland – were involved in the search operation.

The statement said a murder investigation has been launched and appealed for privacy for Mr George’s family.

It said: “The family want to thank all who have helped and supported them over the last number of days.

“They now respectfully ask for some privacy to allow them both time and space to engage on the next harrowing stages of what is now a formalised murder investigation.”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey expressed condolences to Mr George’s family.

“I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the family of John George after a body was found on Tuesday in Spain,” the Sinn Fein man said.

“This is tragic news for John’s loved ones who have been courageously searching for him after he went missing on December 14.

“I have been in contact with Billy George, John’s father, throughout this period and as recently as last night where he informed me that a body had been found.

“I now hope John’s body can be returned home to Ireland as quickly as possible to allow his heart-broken family and friends to have a dignified funeral.

“May he rest in peace.”

