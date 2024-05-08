Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested after a conductor was assaulted on a train in Co Antrim.

Police said a 34-year-old man was arrested following the incident which was reported at around 9.10am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said they received a report that a staff member had been assaulted on the train within the Magheramorne area, a small village and townland south of Larne.

The spokesperson said officers arrested the man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. Everyone deserves to be safe in their place of work and we are asking for the continued support of the whole community in showing zero tolerance to abuse of Translink staff," the spokesperson said.

"If anyone wishes to report a crime that occurs on any method of public transport, or any offence against Translink staff or passengers, please contact police on 101 or in an emergency dial 999."

Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd condemned the incident as a "despicable act".

"The safety of staff delivering essential public transport services is paramount," he said.

"Staff should be able to go to their work without fear of attack.

"My thoughts are with the train conductor involved in this incident and I wish him a speedy recovery.