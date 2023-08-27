The two-car crash took place on the Shore Road in Whiteabbey at around 6.15pm on Saturday

Police are appealing for information in relation to the two-car crash, which took place on the Shore Road in Whiteabbey at around 6.15pm.

Police said a red BMW travelling towards Carrickfergus and a blue Ford Focus collided. Passengers in both vehicles were treated by ambulance crews at the scene, but police said the driver of the BMW made off from the scene.