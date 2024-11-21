Man arrested in connection with fatal Creeslough service station explosion

By Cate McCurry, PA
Published 21st Nov 2024, 14:34 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 14:40 GMT
Previously unissued photo dated 02/12/23 of a boarded up petrol station in Creeslough, Co Donegal, as two men in their 50s have been arrested in connection with the fatal explosion at the service station, which claimed the lives of ten people in 2022.Previously unissued photo dated 02/12/23 of a boarded up petrol station in Creeslough, Co Donegal, as two men in their 50s have been arrested in connection with the fatal explosion at the service station, which claimed the lives of ten people in 2022.
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal explosion at a service station in Co Donegal in 2022, which claimed the lives of 10 people.
Four men, three women and three young people, their ages ranging from five to 59, died in the blast on the afternoon of Friday October 7 in the Irish village of Creeslough.

Police said the man, 60, was arrested on Thursday for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

The man is being held at a garda station in the north-western region.

The investigation is being co-ordinated from Milford garda station, where an incident room has been established.

The investigation continues to be led by local gardai, supported by a number of different agencies.

Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, fashion student Jessica Gallagher, Celtic fan Martin McGill, James O’Flaherty from Sydney, Australia, shop worker Martina Martin, carpenter Hugh “Hughie” Kelly and 14-year-old Leona Harper were killed in the explosion.

