Castle Park in Bangor

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: "Police received a report that a teenage boy and girl had been assaulted with a weapon whilst in the park by a man on Friday 26th August at around 5.30pm.

"Both the teenagers were taken to hospital for treatment to head injuries.

"We arrested a 23-year-old man yesterday, Wednesday 19th October, on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

"He has since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries."

Detective Sergeant Westbury added: "Our investigation into this unprovoked attack is ongoing and we are still appealing to the public to contact us with any information that may help.

" If you were in the area on that Friday afternoon and noticed anything suspicious please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1488 26/08/22."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Read more: