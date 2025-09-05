Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Armagh

A man was found dead at the scene with “serious head and facial injuries”.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Co Armagh .

Police and the ambulance service attended an incident in Cusher Green area of Mountnorris following a report at approximately 11.30am on Thursday .

A 39-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and was assisting detectives with their inquiries while in custody on Thursday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson said: "The local community can expect to see an increased police presence in the Cusher Green area as officers conduct further enquiries into what happened - cordons are also in place this evening.

"Although our investigation is at an early stage, we are working at pace to establish the circumstances surrounding the man's death and to determine exactly what happened."

Mr Robinson added: "I would appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist us, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 573 04/09/25."

Local TUV councillor Keith Ratcliffe said police had established a cordon in the village.

He added: "My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this tragedy.

"I would urge everyone to allow the police to carry out their investigation fully and to avoid speculation."