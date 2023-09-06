News you can trust since 1737
Man arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and possession of criminal property

Detectives from Organised Crime Branch have seized a quantity of suspected drugs and a sum of money following a search this morning, Wednesday September 6th.
By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:21 BST
A PSNI statement says that a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs were seized in the Limavady area along with a number of mobile phones devices.

A man, aged 41, was arrested on suspicion for possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.He has subsequently been released on bail pending further enquiries.Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “If you have any information about the use or supply of drugs you can contact police on 101 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."