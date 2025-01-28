Man challenges armed and masked robber after he and partner awakened in early hours by him standing in their bedroom

Detectives are investigating the report of an aggravated burglary in the Ballygawley Road area of Dungannon, in the early hours of today (Tuesday 28th January).
In a statement, PSNI say it was reported shortly after 4am today that a masked male, wearing a black hoodie and armed with a knife, forced entry to an apartment block through a communal door before gaining entry to one of the apartments.

A man and woman, who were asleep in the apartment at the time were wakened by the man standing in their bedroom.

The male occupant got up and challenged the intruder who then made off from the scene on foot in the direction of Newell Road, taking with him a mobile phone and a number of bank cards.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and detectives would ask anyone with information or dash-cam/CCTV footage which could assist with their investigation to contact them at Dungannon on 101, quoting reference number 120 28/01/25.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

