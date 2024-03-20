Man charged after cocaine with street value of £200,000, and cash in both Euro and Sterling worth £50,000 seized in Dungannon
A man has been charged following the stop and search of a vehicle in the Omagh Road area of Dungannon yesterday, Tuesday 19th March, during which suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £200,000, along with cash amounting to approximately £50,000, was uncovered.
The 41-year-old man has now been charged with possessing criminal property, possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
He is expected to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court today, Wednesday 20th March.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.