Man charged in probe into arson, a security alert and graffiti in the Ballyutoag Road area of Antrim
A 41-year-old man arrested by Antrim CID Detectives investigating an arson, security alert and graffiti in the Ballyutoag Road area of Antrim in July, has been charged to court.
He has been charged with a number of offences, including possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, trespassing with a firearm and placing an article causing bomb hoax.
He is due to appear before Limavady Magistrates Court on Wednesday 13th November.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.