Man charged with burglary after early morning smash raid at Lurgan shop

By Adam Kula
Published 20th Jan 2025, 20:14 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 21:15 GMT
Police have charged a man with burglary after an incident in the early hours of this morning.

The 26-year-old has been charged with burglary with intent to steal, and two counts of criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, the PSNI said they had received a report at about 4.30am of a front door to a shop being smashed in Kitchen Hill, Lurgan.

The PSNI had said: “The suspect continued to then smash the glass of a second internal door using a brick and fire extinguisher before entering the premises."

Police arrived and located the suspect nearby.

