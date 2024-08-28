Man charged with drug-related offences after arrest in Waterside area of Londonderry
A 20-year-old man has been charged with drug-related offences following his arrest in the Waterside area of Londonderry yesterday (Tuesday, 27th August).
In a statement the PSNI say the charges are concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug, Possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and attempted possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
The man is scheduled to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on September 18.
As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.