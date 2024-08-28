Man charged with drug-related offences after arrest in Waterside area of Londonderry

arrested man with cuffed hands behind prison bars

A 20-year-old man has been charged with drug-related offences following his arrest in the Waterside area of Londonderry yesterday (Tuesday, 27th August).

In a statement the PSNI say the charges are concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug, Possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and attempted possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

The man is scheduled to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on September 18.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...