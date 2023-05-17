Man charged with drugs offences after search of two properties during probe into criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF
Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating suspected criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF, have charged a 38-year-old man following searches in Dundonald on Tuesday, May 16.
The man is charged with possession of class A and C controlled drugs, possession of class A and C controlled drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.
He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 13.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
PSNI earlier said the searches were part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF.