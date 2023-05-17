News you can trust since 1737
Man charged with drugs offences after search of two properties during probe into criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating suspected criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF, have charged a 38-year-old man following searches in Dundonald on Tuesday, May 16.

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th May 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 07:45 BST

The man is charged with possession of class A and C controlled drugs, possession of class A and C controlled drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 13.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A woman walks past a banner in support of Ulster loyalist paramilitary group the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) east Belfast Battalion. Picture date: Tuesday November 30 2021.A woman walks past a banner in support of Ulster loyalist paramilitary group the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) east Belfast Battalion. Picture date: Tuesday November 30 2021.
PSNI earlier said the searches were part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF.