Man charged with GBH, drink-driving and fleeing the scene after three children hit by car in Belfast
The 37-year-old is accused of driving with excess alcohol in breath, causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop where accident occurred causing injury, failing to remain where accident occurred causing injury, and failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused.
He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
The incident occurred in Black Ridge View, a new development just off the Monagh Bypass in west Belfast.
A report was received by police that, shortly before 5pm on Sunday, a reversing car had two girls and a boy as they played on the pavement.
The children were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.