Man charged with GBH, drink-driving and fleeing the scene after three children hit by car in Belfast

A man has been charged with a raft of offences after three children were struck by a car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old is accused of driving with excess alcohol in breath, causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop where accident occurred causing injury, failing to remain where accident occurred causing injury, and failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

The incident occurred in Black Ridge View, a new development just off the Monagh Bypass in west Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have announced this evening that the man faces five charges

A report was received by police that, shortly before 5pm on Sunday, a reversing car had two girls and a boy as they played on the pavement.