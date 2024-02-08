All Sections
Man charged with handling stolen goods and fraud by false representation after creeper style burglary in Lisburn

Detectives investigating a report of a creeper-style burglary in the Hilden View area of Lisburn on January 31 have charged a 26-year-old man with a number of offences including handling stolen goods and fraud by false representation.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday 8th February.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

