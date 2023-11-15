Man charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply linked to the East Belfast UVF
Detectives from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating suspected criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF, have charged a 51-year-old man with a number of offences including possession of a class A controlled drug and possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday December 12.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
A second man, aged 20, who was arrested on suspicion of drugs and money laundering offences, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.