Man due in court after after he's found with herbal cannabis with a street value of £204,000, money and other items including drug-related paraphernalia

A man is expected in court today after detectives from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force charged his following a house search in east Belfast on Wednesday, 5th July.
By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read

In a statement the PSNI say that ‘as a result of the search in the Albertbridge area, officers seized suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £204,000, a sum of money and other items including drug-related paraphernalia’.

A 23-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, two counts of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning (6th July).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.