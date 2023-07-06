In a statement the PSNI say that ‘as a result of the search in the Albertbridge area, officers seized suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £204,000, a sum of money and other items including drug-related paraphernalia’.

A 23-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, two counts of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning (6th July).

