Man due in court charged with GBH with intent after city centre assault
Detectives investigating an assault in the Castle Street area of Belfast on Sunday morning, 2nd April have charged a man to court.
By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
The 35-year-old has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault, three counts of criminal damage and grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, 3rd April.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.