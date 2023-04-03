News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago All the new driving laws and offences introduced in April - full list
9 minutes ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
1 hour ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
1 hour ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
1 hour ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
2 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins

Man due in court charged with GBH with intent after city centre assault

Detectives investigating an assault in the Castle Street area of Belfast on Sunday morning, 2nd April have charged a man to court.

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read

The 35-year-old has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault, three counts of criminal damage and grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, 3rd April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Castle Street - Google maps.jpg
Castle Street - Google maps.jpg
Castle Street - Google maps.jpg