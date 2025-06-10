Man escapes car fire after lit object thrown into vehicle where he sustained burn injuries

Detectives are investigating an overnight incident in Creggan in Derry/Londonderry in which a man escaped serious injury. (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Detectives are investigating an overnight incident in Creggan in Londonderry in which a man escaped serious injury.

At 2.10am, police received a report that as a food delivery driver left Rinmore Drive he was flagged down by a male. Upon opening the door, this male lit an object and threw it into the vehicle before making off.

The driver managed to get out of the car as it was on fire, and make his way to safety. The car was left completely burnt out and the driver sustained burn injuries to his hand, and attended hospital.

Detectives have appealed to anyone who was in the area at around 2am and witnessed what happened to get in touch. In particular, they appeal to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage which may be relevant.

The male suspect is described as being around five foot six/seven inches tall, and of medium build and wore a dark-coloured hooded top, and had his face covered.

Detective Inspector Gingell said: "This was a reckless attack and it's sheer fortune the victim was able to able to get out of the car and make his way to safety. I urge anyone who has information about what happened and who is responsible to call us as your information could be key. "