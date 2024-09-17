Man escapes injury after shotgun blast shatters glass door of semi-detached home

A man has escaped injury after shotgun attack on house

Detectives are appealing for information after a shot was fired through the back door of a house in Coalisland. Just after midnight today, Tuesday September 17, police received reports that the glass door of a semi-detached house in Canal Quay had been shattered. Police said “It has been established that the damage had been caused by a discharged shotgun.

"A man inside the house at the time was not injured. “A scene remains in place this morning as police enquiries are carried out” PSNI Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the Canal Quay or wider area at the time of the shooting and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have doorbell or dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation, to get in touch. “You can contact us on 101 quoting reference number 12 17/09/24." A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org