Man extradited to Northern Ireland to face charges in relation to possession of indecent photographs of a child
He is wanted to stand trial in Northern Ireland for 10 offences of possession of indecent photographs of a child.
The offences occurred in the Dungannon area in July 2021. The man then left the jurisdiction while on bail in October 2021.
The male was initially arrested in Hungary on 27th June 2024 and yesterday completed the extradition proceedings with his successful return to Northern Ireland.
The man is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court today, Wednesday 18th September 2024.
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said, “This case demonstrates our continued and effective working with our international partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.
"In this case we worked closely with the National Crime Agency and authorities in Hungary to locate, arrest and extradite this suspect.
"PSNI will continue to pursue those who leave Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their actions.”