A PSNI statement says that the man was detained in the Londonderry area on February 6, 2023 on an international arrest warrant and first appeared before Laganside Court the following day.

Today the extradition process was completed with his successful extradition to the Republic of Ireland.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: "This extradition involved the working partnership of An Garda Siochana, the National Crime Agency and the Police Service's International Policing Unit.

“This is an example that shows our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.