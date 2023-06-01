News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Man extradited to Republic of Ireland to stand trial for drugs offences in Dublin

A 25-year-old man has been extradited to the Republic of Ireland today, June 1, to stand trial for drugs offences which occurred in the Dublin area in June 2020.
By Gemma Murray
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:19 BST

A PSNI statement says that the man was detained in the Londonderry area on February 6, 2023 on an international arrest warrant and first appeared before Laganside Court the following day.

Today the extradition process was completed with his successful extradition to the Republic of Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: "This extradition involved the working partnership of An Garda Siochana, the National Crime Agency and the Police Service's International Policing Unit.

PSNIPSNI
PSNI
Most Popular

“This is an example that shows our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

“Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”