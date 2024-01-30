Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man, is wanted in relation to a number of fraud offences, and will now stand trial in Slovakia.

Detective Inspector Lennon from the International Policing Unit said: “This is another example of how the Police Service of Northern Ireland works closely with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

PSNI make an arrest

“Our message is clear; Northern Ireland is not somewhere you can hide to avoid arrest or the consequences of your actions.