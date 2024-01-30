All Sections
A 52-year-old man from Northern Ireland was yesterday extradited to Slovakia by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit.
By Gemma Murray
Published 30th Jan 2024, 10:46 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 10:47 GMT
The man, is wanted in relation to a number of fraud offences, and will now stand trial in Slovakia.

Detective Inspector Lennon from the International Policing Unit said: “This is another example of how the Police Service of Northern Ireland works closely with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

“Our message is clear; Northern Ireland is not somewhere you can hide to avoid arrest or the consequences of your actions.

“We will continue to actively pursue those who are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”