Man hospitalised last night after gang threaten and attack him with a hammer

Hospital

Detectives are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in south Belfast yesterday evening, Sunday 19th January.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “At approximately 8.25pm we received a report that a number of men had gained access to a property in the Coolfin Street area.

“The men threatened the resident and demanded money before one of them attacked him with a hammer.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his head and body.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1411 19/01/25.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/