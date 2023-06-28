News you can trust since 1737
Man in 30s extradited to Poland to serve prison sentence for convictions including being part of organised crime group and fraud

Officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, working with officers from Poland Police, have extradited a man, aged in his 30s, to Poland today, Wednesday 28th June.
By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Jun 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 13:19 BST

A statement said the man will now serve a prison sentence in Poland for convictions relating to being part of an organised crime group and fraud.

The man was arrested in Coleraine in November 2022 on an international arrest warrant and has been detained in prison in Northern Ireland until this extradition.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This is another example showing our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

Man arrestedMan arrested
“Our message is clear. Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions.

“We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

