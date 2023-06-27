The picture, which was posted on Carnlough social media page by Martin Quinn, has now been shared more than 220 times.

Martin, who was in a bin lorry, said he “first saw a brilliant wee Massey tractor, but then the bride was sitting at the back”.

“I had never seen anything like that before and it really put a smile on my face,” he said.

Bride Kathryn McKay said she is the “only girl of five children” adding she was delighted to have her father Henry McKay drive their “wee Massey Ferguson tractor to the chapel for my wedding”.

Kathryn, 33, and Kevin Lagan, 34, married in the Parish of St John the Evangelist Church in Carnlough on June 23.

Speaking from her 5* honeymoon in Greece, Kathryn said: “I am one of five children and I'm the only girl. My brothers and father had this idea of respraying the tractor and link box as my vehicle to the chapel, with my father Henry McKay driving of course.

Amazing picture taken from bin lorry by Martin Quinn of Kathryn McKay being taken to the chapel in Carnlough by her father Henry.

" I take the wee tractor to local vintage runs and just love all things farming”.

Kathryn, a Civil Servant, added that she takes a “few weeks annual leave every April to help my dad with lambing”.

"It's such a lovely time of year and so rewarding helping bring new life to the farm,” she added.

"We had such a brilliant day with family and friends and we are totally overwhelmed with how many people are smiling from my dad taking me to the chapel on his Massey Ferguson”,

Kathryn arrives at the chapel in Carnlough

And after all the preparation, Kathryn didn’t know if the weather was going to rubbish her plans.

"As you know it rained Wednesday, Thursday and the forecast wasn't looking good for Friday but we held tight with the original plan,” she said.

"I opened the curtains at 5.30am whilst waiting on our beautician and hairdresser arriving and it was very dull and raining. Then there was another shower at 11.30am but by 11.45am it had cleared so we set off.

"The service was at 12 and the chapel is one mile from my home, but sure the bride is allowed to be late,” she said.

Kathryn preparing to get into her chariot to travel to the chapel

“I laughed the whole way down the road at locals waving and beeping horns.

"Then the bin lorry pulled out behind us just before the Chapel, this made me laugh even more.

“We arrived safely and no hiccups... Or rain”.

Kathryn added they had a “a beautiful service with our friends and family, an ice cream from Joe's ice cream van outside and then the range rovers took us to the farm for photos”.

She added they had a “quick stop at the Halfway House for a drink each and then went onwards to the Hilton in Templepatrick, where we all had beautiful food and danced the night away”.

The happy bride added: “We honestly could not have asked for better, our hearts are so full”.

Kathryn with a little flower girl before the service as her father sits in the tractor

Wedding photographer Ashleigh Woods said: "For those who know Kathryn, arriving to the church on her wedding day in the back of a Massey 135 linkbox, wouldn't be totally out of character!

"Kathryn's lovely brothers spent the morning cleaning the tractor and attaching the seat for their sisters chariot.

"A special touch was having her dad drive the tractor the small distance from the home-farm to the chapel. Plenty of spectators got to see this amazing moment for Kathryn, which brought smiles to plenty of faces. This was just the start of a incredible wedding day for Kathryn & Kevin!"

