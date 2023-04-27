News you can trust since 1737
Man in 60s left traumatised after sustaining bruising in 2pm assault close to boating lakes

A man has been left shaken after being assaulted close to the boating lakes in the Old Mountfield Road area of Omagh on Saturday 22nd April.

By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Apr 2023, 07:46 BST- 1 min read

In a statement the PSNI say that police received a report that a man in his 60s was kicked around 2pm when he stooped down to pick up something from the ground.

“He fell to the ground, whereupon it was reported that he was kicked a number of times in the arm,” said the statement.“He sustained bruising and injuries to his hand and his arm, and has been left very shaken by the incident.“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who may have any information which may assist us, to contact 101, and quote reference number 1002 of 25/04/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

