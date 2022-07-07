Man in 80s stabbed and sustains head injuries in house attack - man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Woburn Drive in Millisle

Detectives are investigating a serious assault which occurred at the Woburn Drive area of Millisle on Wednesday 6th July.

Detective Inspector Snoddy said: “Shortly before 6:30pm, it was reported that an altercation occurred in a house in the area.

"One man aged in his 80s was taken to hospital for stab wounds to his left hand and head injuries.

“A 54 year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1619 06/07/22. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .