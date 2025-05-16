Man in his 20s attacked by gang of up to 15 teenagers in what police say was a racially-motivated assault

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

​​A man in his 20s has been attacked by a gang of up to 15 teenagers in what police say was a racially-motivated assault in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast on Thursday evening.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the man was walking home from work at around 10.25pm when he was approached by up to 15 teenagers at the junction of Pandora Street.

Members of this group surrounded the man and threw punches at him which caused injury to his nose. After throwing a traffic cone in his direction, the attackers then stole his bike and made off down Prince Andrew Park. The bike was later recovered by police some distance away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Belfast Neighbourhood Inspector Róisín Brown said: This unprovoked attack on a young man going about his business is completely unacceptable. He has been left shaken and distressed, as well as sustaining an injury which required medical treatment.

"We are treating this as a racially-motivated hate crime. Hate crime has no place in our society and we will be proactive in our approach to ensure justice for victims. Our investigation is ongoing and local officers are working to identify those involved so that they can be held to account for their actions.

We will continue to engage closely with partner agencies and local advocacy groups as our enquiries continue and we would appeal to anyone who might have any information which could assist us to bring these offenders to justice to get in touch via 101 quoting reference number 2059 of 15/05/25.