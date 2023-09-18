Man in his 20s shot in both legs during attack believed to have been carried out by two masked men
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police received a report just before 11.15pm that a man had been located injured in the vicinity of Marianus Park.
Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “The victim had been shot twice, once in each calf. Two masked men are reported to have been involved in the attack.
The victim, who is aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service where he remains today receiving treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to life threatening.”
Detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch are working to establish the circumstances of the attack, including where the shooting occurred, and appeal to witnesses, or anyone with information to get in touch.
In particular, detectives are keen to hear from anyone in the area around the time the man was found injured, and saw what happened or saw any suspicious activity to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 1763 of 17/09/23. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.