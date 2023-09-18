Man in his 20s shot in both legs during attack believed to have been carried out by two masked men

Watch more videos on Shots!

Police received a report just before 11.15pm that a man had been located injured in the vicinity of Marianus Park.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “The victim had been shot twice, once in each calf. Two masked men are reported to have been involved in the attack.

The victim, who is aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service where he remains today receiving treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to life threatening.”

The Marianus Park area of Londonderry

Detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch are working to establish the circumstances of the attack, including where the shooting occurred, and appeal to witnesses, or anyone with information to get in touch.