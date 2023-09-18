News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Man in his 20s shot in both legs during attack believed to have been carried out by two masked men

PSNI detectives in Londonderry are investigating after a report a man was shot in both legs in the city last night, Sunday September 17
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police received a report just before 11.15pm that a man had been located injured in the vicinity of Marianus Park.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “The victim had been shot twice, once in each calf. Two masked men are reported to have been involved in the attack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim, who is aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service where he remains today receiving treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to life threatening.”

The Marianus Park area of LondonderryThe Marianus Park area of Londonderry
The Marianus Park area of Londonderry
Most Popular

Detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch are working to establish the circumstances of the attack, including where the shooting occurred, and appeal to witnesses, or anyone with information to get in touch.

In particular, detectives are keen to hear from anyone in the area around the time the man was found injured, and saw what happened or saw any suspicious activity to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 1763 of 17/09/23. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.