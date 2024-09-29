The incident was reported to police around 1.15am on Sunday

​Police in Ballymena have arrested a 39-year-old on suspicion of assault in the early hours of Sunday.

​A Sergeant Wilson said: “It was reported to police at around 1.15am that a woman standing in the Bridge Street area had been punched in the face by a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers attended and arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage, he remains in custody at this time.”

Police said that enquiries are ongoing and they would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number CW 121- 29/09/24.